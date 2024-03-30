A woman has been transported to hospital with serious, bit non-life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Forest Hill South Area.

The woman was struck just after 3 p.m. at Bathurst Street and Tichester Road, Toronto police said.

She was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The exact circumstances around the collision were not immediately clear.

Police say to expect delays in the area as they investigate.