Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Etobicoke
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share:
Published Friday, February 24, 2023 10:31PM EST
A woman has been injured in a shooting in north Etobicoke, police say.
It occurred in the area of Westmore Drive and Albion Road, east of Highway 27, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
When police arrived, they located a female victim with gunshot injuries.
She was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information is immediately available.