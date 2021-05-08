A woman in her 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Grovewood Drive at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

Chinguacousy Road is closed in both directions between Bovaird Drive West and Fandor Way.