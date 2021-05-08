Woman taken to hospital after struck by vehicle in Brampton
Published Saturday, May 8, 2021 6:52PM EDT
A woman in her 20s has been seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Brampton.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and Grovewood Drive at around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police say.
Chinguacousy Road is closed in both directions between Bovaird Drive West and Fandor Way.