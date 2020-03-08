

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 29 after a woman who had recently returned from Colorado tested positive for the virus.

Provincial health officials say that the individual, a woman in her 40s, returned from Colorado on March 2 and then attended the emergency department at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

They say the patient was discharged on the same day and has been under self-isolation at home since then.

“The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment,” a news release from the Ontario Ministry of Health states. "Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.”

Of the 29 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, four have been resolved after the patients had tested negative on consecutive occasions at least 24 hours a part.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is expected to comment on the province's latest case during a regularly scheduled briefing on Monday afternoon.

Provincial health officials say that they “virus is not circulating locally” at this point.