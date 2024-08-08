The country’s longest “tallest and fastest” roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.

The amusement park announced the launch of its new AlpenFury ride on Thursday in a news release.

The roller coaster is expected to feature two launches, one that propels guests into the depths of Wonder Mountain, and a second that will blast riders 50 metres high out the top.

Riders will then race along 1,000 metres of track, twisting and flipping through nine inversions, the news release stated, adding that the number of inversions are the most in North America for a launch coaster.