

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police in Woodstock, Ont. have charged a driver after he was spotted hauling a hot tub using a homemade cart.

Officers were called on Dundas Street West near the 11th Line on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area, police said they located a Porsche pulling a hot tub with a homemade cart.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.

“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when travelling. Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway,” Woodstock police Const. Marco D’Annibale said in a statement.

“Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, it would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path.”