CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Woodstock police charge man hauling hot tub with homemade cart
Police released this image of a homemade trailer carrying a hot tub that prompted charges in Woodstock, Ont. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:42PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:44PM EDT
Police in Woodstock, Ont. have charged a driver after he was spotted hauling a hot tub using a homemade cart.
Officers were called on Dundas Street West near the 11th Line on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.
When officers arrived in the area, police said they located a Porsche pulling a hot tub with a homemade cart.
The driver, a 54-year-old man, was charged with careless driving.
“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when travelling. Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway,” Woodstock police Const. Marco D’Annibale said in a statement.
“Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, it would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path.”