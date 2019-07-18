

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A worker is dead after a piece of equipment burst at a workplace in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to workplace at North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m. for a report of an injured worker.

Some equipment burst and a piece of metal from the damaged item struck a worker, critically injuring them.

They were rushed to hospital but died in the ambulance en route.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.