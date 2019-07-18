Worker dies after equipment bursts in Etobicoke
A rolled white car is seen at Acme FX, where a worker died on July 18, 2019. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 2:28PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:11PM EDT
A worker is dead after a piece of equipment burst at a workplace in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to workplace at North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m. for a report of an injured worker.
Some equipment burst and a piece of metal from the damaged item struck a worker, critically injuring them.
They were rushed to hospital but died in the ambulance en route.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.