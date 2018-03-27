

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male construction worker has been pronounced dead after falling off of a building at Billy Bishop Airport on Tuesday morning, police say.

The accident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. at a PCL construction site associated with the terminal upgrade at the airport, Ports Toronto says.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was employed by a subcontractor that was doing some work at the site. He was pronounced dead on scene.

“PCL is deeply shocked and saddened by the incident that happened this morning at our Billy Bishop Airport construction site, resulting in the death of a worker following a fall from heights,” PCL Construction said in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon. “Our sincerest condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, police say.

Ports Toronto, which operates the airport, says that it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the gentleman involved in this accident, and are deeply saddened by this unfortunate turn of events,” the agency said in a statement.