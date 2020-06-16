

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident on Tuesday after a worker became trapped in a trench that collapsed at a construction site in Markham.

The incident occurred at a work site on Old English Lane, a residential street near Steeles and Bayview avenues, shortly after 11 a.m.

York Regional Police said the worker was stuck in an eight-foot trench that collapsed and firefighters responded to the scene to free him.

Police have not released any details on the severity of the victim’s injuries but say he will be transported to hospital.