Canada is looking to bounce back on Sunday as it faces off against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The squad cannot afford another loss today after falling 1-0 to Belgium on Wednesday.

Team Canada is hoping to keep its World Cup dream alive after appearing on the international stage for the first time in 36 years.

Here’s where you can catch the action starting at 11 a.m. in the Greater Toronto Area:

TORONTO

The Voyageurs, Canada’s unofficial supporters group, has put together a list of a number of bars across the city that are playing the match on Sunday.

The list includes: Elephant & Castle, Hoops Sports Bar and Grill, The Duke of York, Lost Craft Brewery, Rails and Ales, and The Rec Room Roundhouse.

MISSISSAUGA

The City of Mississauga will be showing Canada vs. Croatia on the big screen at Celebration Square.

Viewings are open to the public, free and accessible. Officials ask that attendees dress for the weather.

The International Sports Bar and Eatery will also be showing the game at 11 a.m., according to The Voyageurs.

BRAMPTON

Soccer fans in Brampton can head to the city’s Garden Square to watch Canada’s second match.

The city said the Square will also host a soccer net for kids and local food vendors where fans can grab a bite to eat.

The Bramalea Celtic Club will also be showing the game, according to The Voyageurs.

VAUGHAN

Vaughan City Hall is playing all of Team Canada’s games in the group stage, and hopefully even more if they make it to the next round.

The city said it will also host a viewing party for the final game on Sunday, Dec. 18.

OAKVILLE

The Oakville Soccer Club, in partnership with the Town of Oakville, is hosting free viewing parties for all of Canada’s World Cup appearances.

Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair and a blanket for the viewing.

VIEWING PARTIES



Canada will play Morocco in their final group stage game on Dec. 1.