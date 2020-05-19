York University’s campus will likely look much quieter than usual when the fall semester starts this year.

The University announced Tuesday that most of its fall term will be delivered electronically, with students not physically on campus.

“After consulting with the government and public health authorities, as well as senate executive, we have determined that our fall term will be delivered for the most part online and remotely,” York University President Rhonda Lenton said in an online update.

She said the university will be offering a “full selection of academic programming” that will allow students to move forward in their programs.

The University said it is working on ways for students to safely attend in-person experiential learning that can’t be delivered remotely, such as labs, studios and clinical placements.

“The safety of our community members remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with the government and public health authorities to ensure that we are adhering to whatever guidelines are established for any potential on-campus activities,” Lenton said.

She said students will be informed in advance if there are in-person components for a course and suggested some students may wish to defer courses with in-person requirements if they are unable to come to campus.

Lenton said the university is developing a plan for a phased return to operations on campus, guided by public health advice.

The winter term was completed online for most students after post-secondary institutions across the province shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer semester is currently underway and Lenton said plans are in the works to reopen research labs and facilities this summer. More details are expected to be released in the coming days.