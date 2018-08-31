

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Yorkdale Shopping Centre reopened to many back-to-school shoppers Friday morning, one day after an altercation between two groups of men led to shots being fired inside the mall.

One of the busiest malls in the country remained under lockdown for the remainder of Thursday following a weapon being drawn at around 3 p.m.

As gunfire erupted, patrons of the mall took to social media to recount what they saw and heard.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police previously said they are searching for multiple suspects wanted in connection with the investigation. Officers described one suspect as a male in his 20s, who was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans. A second suspect has been described as a skinny male in his 20s, standing around five-foot-nine and carrying a black handgun.

Investigators said there were at least three males in each party, but detailed suspect descriptions were not provided for all of them.

On Thursday evening, police said they were assisting mall employees re-enter in order to retrieve their belongings and close their stores.

The mall reopened to the public at 10 a.m.