Youth dead after Oakridge shooting: Toronto police
Published Monday, May 27, 2024 8:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2024 8:52AM EDT
A youth has died of his injuries after being shot overnight in the Oakridge area in Scarborough.
Toronto police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue, north of Danforth Road, shortly after 1 a.m.
Paramedics rushed a male victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation now.
There is no suspect information so far.