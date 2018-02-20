YRP apologizes after cop tells kids ‘doobies make boobies’
The York Regional Police Service says they are sorry after a police officer told a number of Catholic high school students that smoking marijuana leads to lower testosterone and growth of male mammary areas.
Police attended a drug awareness panel at the York Catholic District School Board headquarters in Aurora on Feb. 16 where they addressed the health impact of marijuana use.
According to one media report, an officer reportedly told children that “there are studies that marijuana lowers your testosterone.”
“We call it ‘doobies make boobies,’ we are finding that 60 per cent of 14-year-olds are developing ‘boobies’,” he told students at the panel.
A police spokesperson told CP24 they wanted to “own up to” their mistake, saying that the officer “misspoke.”
We’re no health experts, but we’re pretty sure getting high does not cause enhanced mammary growth in men. We are aware of the misinformation about cannabis that was unfortunately provided to the community by our officers. We’re working to address it.— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 20, 2018