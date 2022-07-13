York Regional Police are investigating after a statue of Gandhi was defaced in Richmond Hill.

Police said “graphic words“ were sprayed onto the Gandhi statue at around 12:30 p.m. at an address near Yonge Street and Highway 7 which is home to the Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization.

Police said they are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.

They are urging any possible witnesses to come forward so that those responsible can be held accountable.