YRP investigating after Gandhi statue defaced in Richmond Hill
Police are investigating after a statue of Gandhi was defaced at the Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization Wednesday July 13, 2022.
Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022 10:35PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating after a statue of Gandhi was defaced in Richmond Hill.
Police said “graphic words“ were sprayed onto the Gandhi statue at around 12:30 p.m. at an address near Yonge Street and Highway 7 which is home to the Canadian Museum of Indian Civilization.
Police said they are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.
They are urging any possible witnesses to come forward so that those responsible can be held accountable.