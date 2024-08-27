York Regional Police are holding a news conference to unveil the latest crime statistics for the region as they warn of a surge in violent crime.

"While York Region continues to remain one of the safest communities in Canada, the region is experiencing a surge in violent crime, including gun crime and carjackings," the force said in a news release.

Chief Jim MacSween is expected to speak at the news conference alongside members of his executive leadership team.

The news conference is expected to get underway at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app