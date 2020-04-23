

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The Calgary Stampede's board of directors has cancelled the world-famous exhibition and rodeo this year because of COVID-19.

Stampede officials say it's a difficult decision, but public health must come first.

It's the first time the annual celebration of cowboy life hasn't been held in almost 100 years.

The show that's been dubbed The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth attracts more than 100,000 people a day over its 10-day run, which includes a parade, a fair, a midway, a nightly rodeo and chuckwagon races.

It was to run this year from July 3 to July 12.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many festivals and events across the country.