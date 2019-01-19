Anthony Davis out up to 2 weeks with sprained index finger
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis, left, looks at the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng, of Senegal, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 12:42PM EST
NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.
The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter of Friday night's 128-112 loss at Portland.
The Pelicans have lost three of four to drop to 21-15, four games behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference entering Saturday.
New Orleans next faces Memphis on Monday night to conclude a five-game road trip. New Orleans has four games next week and a total of seven during the two weeks Davis could miss.