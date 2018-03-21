Arizona big man Deandre Ayton declares for NBA draft after one college season
Arizona forward Deandre Ayton (13) reaches for a loose ball during a first-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Buffalo won 89-68. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 4:52PM EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Arizona freshman big man Deandre Ayton is leaving early for the NBA after one dominating season.
Ayton made the announcement on his Twitter feed Wednesday.
The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Ayton was named the Pac-12 player of the year in 2017-18 after averaging 20.1 points on 61 per cent shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game.
The Bahamian big man has the size of a centre, but the athleticism of a small forward. He has excellent footwork, a good midrange jump shot and passes well out of double teams, traits that have him projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA draft, possibly the No. 1 overall pick.