Aurelie Rivard wins fifth swimming medal for Canada at Tokyo Paralympics
From left, silver medallist Aurelie Rivard of Canada, gold medallist Bianka Pap of Hungary and bronze medallist Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands pose on the podium for the Women's 100m Backstroke S10 Swimming Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 7:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 2, 2021 7:22AM EDT
TOKYO -- Canadian swimmer Aurelie Rivard has captured her fifth medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.
The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., was second in the 100-metre backstroke, roaring back after touching the wall in fifth at the halfway point.
Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped left hand, has 10 Paralympic medals over three Games, including two gold in Tokyo.
She has one more individual event of the Games, the 200 individual medley.