

The Canadian Press





TOKYO -- Canadian swimmer Aurelie Rivard has captured her fifth medal of the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 25-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., was second in the 100-metre backstroke, roaring back after touching the wall in fifth at the halfway point.

Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped left hand, has 10 Paralympic medals over three Games, including two gold in Tokyo.

She has one more individual event of the Games, the 200 individual medley.