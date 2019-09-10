Bianca Andreescu eyes Beijing for return after winning U.S. Open
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. Andreescu began her day Saturday the same way she started every morning during her run to the U.S. Open title. By meditating and visualizing how she could beat her next opponent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charles Krupa
MONTREAL -- Bianca Andreescu's coach says the tentative plan is for the Canadian tennis star to return to action at the Beijing Open later this month.
Sylvain Bruneau says the U.S. Open women's champ likely will play one tournament during the WTA Tour's Asian swing -- with the Beijing Open, Sept. 28-Oct. 6 as the target.
The Beijing Open is part of the sport's top level of events below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open -- called a Premier Mandatory tournament.
Bruneau says Andreescu also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27-Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.
Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is fourth in the standings for the Finals. The top eight qualify for the event.
Andreescu beat American legend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday in New York. The Canadian reached No. 5 in the rankings with the win after starting the year outside the top 150.