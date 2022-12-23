Blue Jays acquire Varsho from Diamondbacks for Moreno and Gurriel Jr.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (12) scores next to Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) after a pitch got past catcher Martin Maldonado during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Houston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Wyke
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 23, 2022 5:12PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2022 5:13PM EST
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Varsho hit 27 homers and drove in 74 runs for the Diamondbacks last season.
He gives the Blue Jays a much-needed power bat from the left side.
Gurriel spent five seasons with Toronto. He hit five homers and drove in 52 runs last season.
Moreno was one of Toronto's top prospects. He made his big-league debut last June and hit .319 in 25 games last season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.