

The Canadian Press





KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Toronto Blue Jays have placed centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left hip injury.

Kiermaier left Toronto's game at Kansas City on Tuesday in the sixth inning.

He has struggled early in his second season in Toronto with a .193 batting average through 22 games.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo and activated him before Game 3 of their four-game series with the Royals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Barger, Toronto's No. 6 prospect according to Major League Baseball's “Pipeline” website, is batting .314 through 19 games with the Bisons this season.

Toronto has been beset by injuries early this season, recently getting back pitchers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson, and catcher Danny Jansen. Pitcher Alek Manoah is undergoing a rehab assignment with Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.