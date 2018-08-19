

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with a blister on his right middle finger.

Stroman last pitched for Toronto Friday night, allowing five runs over four innings against the New York Yankees. He is 4-8 with a 5.27 earned-run average through 18 starts with the Blue Jays this season.

The move to the disabled list is retroactive to Saturday. Toronto recalled left-hander Thomas Pannone from triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding roster move.

Stroman spent time on the DL earlier this season with a shoulder injury. He also dealt with a blister issue on the same finger last year.

Pannone has pitched three innings of relief over three games, allowing two runs and striking out five for the Blue Jays this season. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 10 against Tampa Bay.

In other roster moves Sunday, Toronto optioned right-hander Luis Santos to Buffalo, transferred right-hander Aaron Sanchez to the 60-day DL (retroactive to June 22) and selected right-hander Justin Shafer to the active roster.