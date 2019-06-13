Blue Jays sign first-round pick Alek Manoah and four other draftees
West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah throws against Texas during an NCAA college baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The Toronto Blue Jays went for size and strength with their first selection of this year's MLB draft. Now they're excited to see how those traits can translate to their pro ranks. Toronto chose six-foot-six, 260-pound West Virginia right-handed pitcher Manoah with the 11th overall pick Monday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 3:55PM EDT
TORONTO - First-round pick Alek Manoah and four other draft selections were signed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Manoah was taken 11th overall by the Blue Jays in Major League Baseball's first-year player draft on June 3.
The six-foot-six, 260-pound West Virginia right-handed pitcher was named the Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2019.
Manoah was 9-4 with a 2.08 earned-run average through 16 starts (108 1/3 innings) with the Mountaineers this season. He recorded 144 strikeouts and 27 walks.
He also pitched for the Chatham Anglers in the prestigious Cape Cod League, going 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 48 strikeouts and 11 walks over seven regular-season starts last summer.
Fourth-round selection Will Robertson (outfield), 10th round selection Glenn Santiago (shortstop), 11th rounder Nick Neal (first baseman/outfielder) and 16th round Jackxarel Lebron (shortstop) also signed on Thursday.