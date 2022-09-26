

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashed a one-out walk-off single to left field to score Cavan Biggio for the deciding run in a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Monday.

The Yankees (94-59) could have clinched the American League East with a victory. The Blue Jays (87-67) won their third in a row and improved to 17-8 in September.

In his pursuit of Roger Maris's 61-year-old American League record of 61 homers in a season, Aaron Judge singled, walked twice and struck out twice to remain at 60 home runs.

The second walk intentionally loaded the bases with two out in the 10th inning. However, the next batter, Anthony Rizzo, grounded out to first.

The Yankees snatched a 2-0 advantage with runs in the first and second innings. Judge led off with a single to right field, advanced to third on Rizzo's double and scored on Gleyber Torres's sacrifice fly to right.

New York shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa drilled a two-out solo shot to left for his fourth of the season.

Yankees starter Luis Severino cruised through the first three innings without allowing a hit. But Bo Bichette greeted Severino with a sharp single to right field to lead off the fourth.

Guerrero Jr. followed up with an infield hit when Kiner-Falefa could not handle a hot shot. Alejandro Kirk was then issued his second walk to load the bases.

Teoscar Hernandez missed a grand slam when his drive to straightaway centre field hit the top of the fence for a two-run double.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman settled down after walking Judge to begin the third inning. He coaxed Rizzo to hit into a double play and then retired the next eight batters.

In the sixth inning, Rizzo and Torres knocked back-to-back, one-out singles. But Gausman ended the threat by striking out Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton.

Gausman departed with one out in the seventh inning after striking out Harrison Bader. The Blue Jays starter surrendered six hits, two runs with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Bichette continued his outstanding September, going 2-for-5. But he grounded out to the pitcher with two out and runners on first and second to end the seventh inning.

Tim Mayza (8-0) notched the win, while Clarke Schmidt (5-5) suffered the loss.

HOME SUCCESS

The Blue Jays entered their final six-game homestand with the fourth-best home record in the American League at 43-32, behind the Yankees (56-22), Tampa Bay (51-30) and Houston (50-23).

UP NEXT

Jose Berrios (11-6) will make his team-leading 31st start for the Blue Jays in the second game of the three-game set against the Yankees' Jameson Taillon (13-5). Berrios has faced New York three times this season, all at Yankee Stadium, going 1-1 with a no-decision.

Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews will throw the first pitch on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.