

The Canadian Press





MIES, Switzerland - The Canadian men's and women's basketball teams can now begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer knowing who they may be up against.

Canada's seventh-ranked men's team will be in Group A alongside fifth-ranked Australia, the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain and the winner of the Olympic qualifying tournament in Greece. It's the first Olympic appearance for Canada since 2000.

The Canadian men qualified for the Olympics after a quarterfinal victory over Spain at the World Cup in September. Canada went on to win its first-ever medal with bronze at the tournament, defeating the U.S. in overtime a week later.

The remaining four tickets will be punched by the winners of the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournaments held from July 2-7 in Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain.

The fifth-ranked Canadian women's teams are in Group B next to third-ranked Australia, host and seventh-ranked France and 12th-ranked Nigeria.

The women's field is set as all four Olympic qualifying tournaments were played in February, with Canada having qualified from one in Hungary. Canada went 1-2 in the four-team event but received a helping hand when Spain defeated Hungary in the final game of the competition.

Olympic basketball is scheduled to run from July 27 to Aug. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.