Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after defeating Reilly Opelka of the U.S. in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 21, 2022 7:28AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native defeated Reilly Opelka of the United States 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday at the Grand Slam tournament.
It's the furthest Shapovalov has ever advanced at Melbourne Park.
The 22-year-old had previously been eliminated in the third round in 2019 and 2021.
The Canadian triumphed in his first-ever match against Opelka on the ATP Tour.
He will next face Germany's Alexander Zverev, who defeated Maldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in their third round match.
