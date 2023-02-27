Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns, says change is needed
Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis, right, speaks as interim general secretary Earl Cochrane listens during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. On the eve of the World Cup in Qatar, Canada Soccer has announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with CIBC that involves Canada's national teams, the Canadian Premier League and grassroots soccer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press, Neil Davidson
Published Monday, February 27, 2023 4:14PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2023 4:15PM EST
Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace.
Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.
The governing body is currently embroiled in a labour dispute with both its men's and women's teams.
Bontis said Canada Soccer and its teams have the opportunity to sign what he calls a "historic collective bargaining agreement."
But he says "this moment requires change."
Bontis said his resignation is effective immediately.