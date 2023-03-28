Canadian swimmer McIntosh sets women's world record in 400-metre freestyle
Summer McIntosh of Canada swims on her way to winning the women’s 400m freestyle in World Junior Record time at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2023 9:36PM EDT
Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto has set a world record in the women's 400-metre freestyle event at the Canadian swimming trials.
McIntosh finished the 400-metre event in three minutes, 56.08 seconds, breaking the record of 3:56.40 that was set last year by Australia's Ariarne Titmus.
McIntosh previously held the Canadian record in the event at 3:59.32.
McIntosh, who earned silver in the 400 freestyle at last year's world championships, won two gold and a bronze at the same world meet.
McIntosh first attracted national attention when she competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a 14-year-old, ending up fourth in the 400-metre freestyle event.
The Canadian swimming trials, which opened Tuesday, are being held to select athletes for the world championships and Pan American Games later this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.