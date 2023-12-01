

The Canadian Press





GREENSBORO, N.C. - Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh picked up another win at the U.S. Open Championships with a dominant victory in the women's 400-metre individual medley.

The 17-year-old McIntosh, who owns the world record in the event, finished with a time of four minutes 29.96 seconds, nearly eight seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel was second in 4:37.90 and Regan Smith of the United States was third in 4:38.77.

McIntosh also owns the course record at the Greensboro Aquatic Center of 4:28.61, set at last year's U.S. Open Championship.

It was the second victory of the competition for Toronto's McIntosh.

She broke competition and pool records on Thursday when she won the women's 400-metre freestyle in 3:59.42.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedDec. 1, 2023.