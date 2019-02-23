

The Canadian Press





TAZAWAKO, Japan -- Canadian Mikael Kingsbury had some company atop the podium at the latest World Cup.

Kingsbury grabbed himself another World Cup moguls gold medal on Saturday while Philippe Marquis took silver, with American Bradley Wilson claiming bronze.

The 26-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., put down a corked 1440 for his first time in competition and scored 86.40 for top spot. Marquis' score was 83.67 as Bradley scored 80.47.

Kingsbury holds four major world mogul titles, including Olympic champion and 2018 World Cup overall champion in addition to his world championships won last weekend in Deer Valley, Utah.

Meanwhile, Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified second but finished just off the podium in fourth with a final run of 76.70 in women's moguls.

France's Perrine Lafont (82.97) was first ahead of Australia's Jakara Anthony (79.87) and Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan (76.92).

The dual moguls go Sunday.