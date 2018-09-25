Comerica Park worker charged after video shows him spitting on pizza
A rainbow is shown over Comerica Park before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 11:06AM EDT
DETROIT - A 20-year-old food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been charged after a video was posted online that appeared to show him spitting on a pizza intended for customers during a Major League Baseball game.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Jaylon Kerley of Detroit is charged with a felony count of food law violations that's punishable by up to four years behind bars and a misdemeanour count of food law violations that's punishable by up to 90 days in jail. An arraignment is expected Tuesday.
Court records don't list a lawyer for Kerley.
The video appeared on Instagram over the weekend. Officials determined the video was recorded Friday, when the Detroit Tigers were hosting the Kansas City Royals.
Kerley was arrested Sunday and was fired.