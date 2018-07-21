Eugenie Bouchard retires from Swiss Open semifinal against Cornet with injury
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada leaves the court after giving up during the semi-final game against Alize Cornet of France at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, Saturday, July 21, 2018. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:07AM EDT
GSTAAD, Switzerland - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost to top seed Alize Cornet of France in the semifinal of the Swiss Open on Saturday after retiring from the match with a right-thigh injury.
Bouchard had lost the first set 7-6 and trailed 1-0 in the second when she had to withdraw.
It was Bouchard's first trip to a semifinal since January 2017 when the Westmount, Que., native reached the final four at a tournament in Sydney.