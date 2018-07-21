

The Canadian Press





GSTAAD, Switzerland - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost to top seed Alize Cornet of France in the semifinal of the Swiss Open on Saturday after retiring from the match with a right-thigh injury.

Bouchard had lost the first set 7-6 and trailed 1-0 in the second when she had to withdraw.

It was Bouchard's first trip to a semifinal since January 2017 when the Westmount, Que., native reached the final four at a tournament in Sydney.