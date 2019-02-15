

The Associated Press





CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Comedian Famous Los scored 22 points and was selected the MVP in the Home Team's 82-80 victory over the Visiting Team on Friday night in the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Quavo, part of the hip-hop trio Migos, scored 27 points for the Visiting Team, and former NBA star Ray Allen added 24 in the game at Bojangles Coliseum that featured 4-point baskets.