Finland defeats Canada for gold medal at hockey world championship
Finland's Marko Anttila (12) scores his second goal of the game against Canada goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Slovakia, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 4:45PM EDT
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Finland has won the gold medal at the hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 in the final.
Marko Anttila's second goal of the game broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for a second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.
Shea Theodore had the lone goal for Canada in the first period.
More coming...