

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Former CFL running back Jerome Messam has pleaded guilty to voyeurism after videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission.

Messam appeared via a video link in a Calgary courtroom today to enter the guilty plea.

Court heard that he sent the woman four video snippets of their November 2016 encounter on the social media platform Snapchat.

She later made a formal complaint to police and the Canadian Football League.

Messam had his contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders terminated after he was charged.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence report and a date for his sentencing hearing is expected to be set on March 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.