

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured their eighth Canadian figure skating title on Saturday, in their final appearance in the event.

Gabrielle Daleman won the women's singles title on her 20th birthday.

Virtue and Moir brought the crowd to its feet with their sensual skate to music from "Moulin Rouge," scoring 209.82 for the victory.

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., came back from a two-year hiatus with the goal of winning gold in Pyeongchang. They'll retire after the Olympics.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto scored 192.08 for silver. Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., fourth after Poje fell in Friday's short dance, climbed up to third with 191.09, grabbing the third Olympic berth.

Daleman, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had the crowd roaring with her skate to Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," landing seven triple jumps despite battling pneumonia. Kaetlyn Osmond, who won silver at last year's world championships, fell twice to finish with 218.73.

Larkyn Austman of Vancouver won bronze.

Patrick Chan competes for a record 10th Canadian title later Saturday.

The Olympic team will be named Sunday.