

The Canadian Press





MacKenzie Weegar scored and added two assists as Canada beat Slovenia 5-2 on Sunday at the men's world hockey championship.

Michael Carcone, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, and Milan Lucic also scored for Canada (2-0-0) and Jack McBain added a goal and an assist.

“We keep talking about how we want to get better every day," said head coach André Tourigny. "We were able to accomplish a lot in terms of our structure, which is something we need to continue to improve.

"We had a few important penalty kills where we were strong on the forecheck, so that was good to see."

Goalie Devon Levi made 22 saves for the win in net as Canada outshot Slovenia 51-24.

Jan Drozg had two goals, one coming on the power play, for Slovenia (0-2-0). Luka Gracnar stopped 46 shots in net.

"Today was a bit up and down with a strong finish from our group, but this tournament is a long journey and we still have a lot of games left," said Tourigny.

The Canadians will try to start the international tournament with three-straight wins as they face Slovakia on Monday.