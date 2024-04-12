

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Alek Manoah's comeback from injury will continue Saturday when he starts for the Toronto Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen will be behind the plate for the Buffalo Bisons, and relievers Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., will also pitch in the game.

All four players started the season on Toronto's injured list.

Manoah was put on the 15-day injured list with shoulder soreness and inflammation sustained during spring training.

Jansen was on the 10-day IL after he suffered a small fracture in the pisiform bone at the base of his right wrist when he got hit by a pitch on March 13.

Romano was put on the 15-day IL on March 28 with right elbow inflammation.

Swanson was out with right forearm tightness.

Manoah will start in the first game of a day-night doubleheader between the Bisons and Rochester Red Wings, who are part of the Washington Nationals' organization.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Manoah would have a 70-pitch limit. He said that the ideal scenario was for Manoah to go five innings, with Swanson and Romano closing out the seven-inning game.

Jansen will catch two games for the Bisons over the weekend.

Manoah is coming off a rough rehab start with Single A Dunedin on Sunday. He walked his first four batters and allowed seven runs over 1 2/3 innings.

Despite the numbers, Manoah said he was happy with the outing because his shoulder felt healthy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.