Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok out week-to-week with broken knuckle
Colorado Avalanche centre Ross Colton (20) vies for control of the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs centre Calle Jarnkrok (19) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a broken knuckle, Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 27, 2024 2:47PM EST
WINNIPEG - Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says forward Calle Jarnkrok is out week-to-week with a broken knuckle.
Jarnkrok left Maple Leafs practice Friday after a teammate shot a puck off his hand.
The 32-year-old Swede has 10 goals and nine assists in 46 games this season, his second in Toronto.
With Jarnkrok out, forward Ryan Reaves entered the Maple Leafs lineup ahead of a game Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Reaves, signed to a three-year, US$4.05-million contract last off-season, hadn't played since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 14.
The 37-year-old has one goal in 21 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.