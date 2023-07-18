Maple Leafs hire former Canucks executive Derek Clancey as assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Clancey as assistant general manager, player personnel. The Toronto Maple Leafs logo is seen on goalie Jonas Gustavsson's jersey in a Monday, November 22, 2010 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023 3:03PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Clancey as assistant general manager, player personnel.
The 54-year-old spent last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks.
He was a pro scout with the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season following 14 seasons as a scout and front-office executive with Pittsburgh.
The Penguins won three Stanley Cups during Clancey's time with the club.
In a statement, Leafs GM Brad Treliving called Clancey “one of the premier talent evaluators in our game.”
Clancey, from St. John's, N.L., is part of a rebuilt front office in Toronto that includes Treliving, who replaced former GM Kyle Dubas in the off-season, and new special adviser to the GM Shane Doan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.