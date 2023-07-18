

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Clancey as assistant general manager, player personnel.

The 54-year-old spent last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks.

He was a pro scout with the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season following 14 seasons as a scout and front-office executive with Pittsburgh.

The Penguins won three Stanley Cups during Clancey's time with the club.

In a statement, Leafs GM Brad Treliving called Clancey “one of the premier talent evaluators in our game.”

Clancey, from St. John's, N.L., is part of a rebuilt front office in Toronto that includes Treliving, who replaced former GM Kyle Dubas in the off-season, and new special adviser to the GM Shane Doan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.