Maple Leafs sign defenceman Martin Marincin to one-year extension
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin (38) confers with defenceman Martin Marincin (52) during third period NHL pre-season hockey action against the Buffalo Sabres in Toronto on Friday, September 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 3:25PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a US$700,000, one-year contract extension.
Marincin, 27, has no points and eight penalty minutes 13 games for the Maple Leafs this season. He has an assist in five games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
Marincin has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 129 career games as a Maple Leaf.
He has 30 points (four goals, 26 assists) over 214 career regular-season games with Toronto and Edmonton.
Marincin has also appeared in 65 career regular-season games with the Marlies, recording 25 points (five goals, 20 assists), while adding a goal and six assists in 20 career Calder Cup playoff games. Marincin helped the Marlies win the 2018 Calder Cup.
Marincin was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a June 27, 2015 trade with the Oilers after being selected by Edmonton in the second round (46th overall) of the 2010 NHL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.