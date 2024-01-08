The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.

The club said the extension is valued at US$11.5 million per season, which totals US$92 million over the life of the contract.

Nylander is currently tied for fifth among NHL scoring leaders this season with 21 goals and 33 assists in 37 games.

The Canadian-born Swede was drafted 8th overall by the Leafs in 2014 and has scored 198 goals in 558 games with the team.

By total value, Nylander’s extension marks the biggest contract in franchise history. Captain John Tavares’ seven-year contract signed in 2018 previously held that title at US$77 million.

Prior to Monday’s signing, the 27-year-old was set to enter free agency in the summer.

Nylander joins centre Auston Matthews and defenceman Morgan Reilly as a long-term Leaf, both of whom have contracts with the team until 2027-2028 and 2029-2030, respectively.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.