Marc Gasol expects to return from injury for Raptors' next game
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol takes questions from the media during a press conference following their NBA Championship win, in Toronto on Sunday, June 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:29PM EST
Toronto Raptors starting centre Marc Gasol expects to return from a left hamstring injury tomorrow night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.
Gasol was hurt Dec. 18 in Detroit, the same night teammates Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) suffered injuries.
Siakam and Powell both returned Sunday for the Raptors' loss against the San Antonio Spurs.
Assuming Gasol returns tomorrow, he will have missed 12 games.
The 34-year-old Spain native, a three-time NBA all-star, is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.