

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - Canada's Andre De Grasse has claimed the bronze medal in the men's 100 metres for the second straight Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., overcame a rough start and raced to third in a personal-best time of 9.89 seconds.

Italy's Lamont Jacobs took the gold in 9.80 seconds, followed by American Fred Kerley in 9.84 seconds. All three medallists ran personal bests.

It's Canada's first track and field medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It's also the latest piece of hardware in the event for De Grasse, who won bronze in the 100 in both the 2016 Olympics and 2019 world championships.

Two hours earlier, De Grasse ran 9.98 to finish second in his semifinal and seventh overall.

De Grasse is the first Canadian male to climb the medal podium in Tokyo. Led by swimming superstar Penny Oleksiak, women had captured all of Canada's 13 previous medals.