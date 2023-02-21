Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Canadians Vincent Desjardins, Jake Harty to deals
Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty to one-year deals Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2023 1:29PM EST
The Montreal Alouettes signed defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins and receiver Jake Harty to one-year deals Tuesday.
Both players are Canadians.
The six-foot-one, 275-pound Desjardins had a tackle in four regular-season games with Montreal last year. The Quebec City native spent his first two CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2019, 2021), recording three tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 20 regular-season contests.
The six-foot-two, 210-pound Harty registered 11 catches for 66 yards in 11 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022. The Calgary native began his CFL career with Ottawa (2015-17), winning a Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.
Harty has appeared in 57 career regular-season CFL games, recording 48 catches for 378 yards and a TD. He has also registered 24 special-teams tackles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.