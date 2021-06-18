Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme keeps an eye on the action along with Paul Byron (41) and Phillip Danault (24) during second period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 5:44PM EDT
MONTREAL - The NHL says Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for COVID-19.
Ducharme started isolating prior to Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.
More coming.