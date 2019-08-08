

David Alter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Gio Urshela hit a pair of home runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games as they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Thursday.

Mike Tauchman also went deep for the Yankees (76-39). Domingo German collected the win (15-2), despite a rough performance in which he allowed three earn-runs on eight hits and two home runs.

Luis Cessa collected the save (1) after pitching the final three innings of the game.

Bo Bichette extended his hitting streak to start a Major League career to a franchise-record 11 games with a home run in the fifth inning. He hit a double in the sixth inning, which extended his doubles streak to a major-league record nine consecutive games.

Derek Fisher and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays (47-71).

Blue Jays pitcher Thomas Pannone (2-5) struggled in his very first start at home this season. He gave up seven runs on six hits, two home runs and struck out one batter.

The Yankees opened the scoring in the first inning. DJ LeMahieu opened the game with a hard-hit double to centre field. Two batters later, Urshela recorded his first homer of the game when he jumped on an 0-2 fastball from Pannone which gave New York a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Yankees would get to Pannone once again. After allowing the first two batters on, Pannone let Breyvic Valera reach home on a wild pitch delivered to Urshela. On the next throw, Urshela hit his second homer of the game, another two-run shot, which gave New York a 5-0 advantage.

Didi Gregorious hit a single on the next at-bat, which prompted Toronto to warm up the bullpen. Cameron Maybin drove in Gregorious with an RBI-single which made it 6-0 Yankees - which spelled the end of Pannone's night.

Zack Godley, activated earlier in the day to the team's active roster, didn't fare much better. Tauchman hit a two-run homer off Godley which gave the Yankees an 8-0 lead.

Toronto got on the board in the fifth.

Fisher lead off with a solo home run which cut New York's lead to 8-1. After McGuire followed up with a double, Bichette hit a home run to left field which made it 8-3 Yankees. The homer extended Bichette's hitting streak to start his MLB career at 11, a franchise record. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single, which cut New York's lead to 8-4.

Gurriel Jr. appeared to grab his leg before he reached first base and left the game after recording a single in the ninth inning.

McGuire's four-hit game was the first for a Blue Jay since Josh Thole did it on September 25, 2013, against the Baltimore Orioles.

In the sixth inning, LeMahieu hit a two-run single which made it 10-4 Yankees.

Later in the inning, Bichette hit an RBI double. The hit set the major league record for his ninth consecutive game in which he recorded a double. That cut the Yankees lead to 10-5.

Reese McGuire hit a solo home run in the eighth inning which made it 10-6 New York.

In the ninth inning, Tauchman hit a two-run single which gave the Yankees a 12-6 lead.

The Yankees fell just two homers shy of recording at least five home runs in four consecutive games.