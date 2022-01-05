NHL postpones three more games in Canadian cities due to attendance restrictions
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022 9:06PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 5, 2022 9:06PM EST
NEW YORK - The NHL postponed three more games in Canadian cities Wednesday due to current attendance restrictions in certain provinces.
The league said the contests will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.
The affected games include the New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 15, the Devils visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 17 and Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 18.
